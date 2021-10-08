ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 10,000 Shares

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,674 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $43,011.00.

Shares of SREV stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 91,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,895. The stock has a market cap of $131.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 2,538.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,814,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,790 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,289 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,225,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,587 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,439,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 515,146 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 412,277 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets.

