SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SGBAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get SES alerts:

SGBAF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025. SES has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SES will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.