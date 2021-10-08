Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 37,845 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 37,845 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 81,284 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Wendy’s by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $8,821,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after buying an additional 1,359,943 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at $125,263,140.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

