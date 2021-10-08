Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,545 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,735 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 60.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,474,000 after purchasing an additional 513,627 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,844,000 after buying an additional 481,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,371,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 0.70. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.25.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,287,572.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,656,703.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,148 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,078. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

