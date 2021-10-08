Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aramark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Aramark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Aramark by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARMK. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

