Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 609,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,004,000 after purchasing an additional 227,184 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,824,000 after purchasing an additional 140,017 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

