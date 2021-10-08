Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,502 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in HUYA were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in HUYA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 519.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

