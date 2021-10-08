Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,541 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,322 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after buying an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $19,422,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after buying an additional 1,306,179 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 161.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after buying an additional 1,205,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,686,000 after buying an additional 795,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCEL. B. Riley reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 4.98.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.