Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 23,027 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 167.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,027 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,583,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,995,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,416 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,852,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

