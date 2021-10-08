Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.14 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,109 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $76,614,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $57,370,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 78.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,346,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after buying an additional 592,630 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $45.39 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

