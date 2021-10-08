Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 20,765.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,133,000 after purchasing an additional 184,488 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Equitable by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 840,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,580,000 after buying an additional 524,391 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

