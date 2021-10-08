Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after purchasing an additional 657,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,012,000 after buying an additional 200,995 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after buying an additional 1,325,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,870,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,618,000 after acquiring an additional 83,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.