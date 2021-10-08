Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.27 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,798 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $107.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $107.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 556,460 shares of company stock valued at $53,994,693. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

