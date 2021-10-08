Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.12 Million in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Globus Medical by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,016 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMED. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Globus Medical stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

