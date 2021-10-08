Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.14 Million in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,778,000 after buying an additional 402,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 355,684 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $15,359,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $12,538,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

SF stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.98. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

