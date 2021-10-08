Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.17 Million in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,023,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,343 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,956,000 after buying an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LKQ by 37.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after buying an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after acquiring an additional 272,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LKQ by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,407,000 after acquiring an additional 163,265 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

