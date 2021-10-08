Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.29 Million in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,747 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 197.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays downgraded BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $768.67.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

