Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 44.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 295.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.67. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LI. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

