Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 73.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of LDOS opened at $97.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

