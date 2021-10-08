Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 18,100 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGO opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

