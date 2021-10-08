Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.24 Million Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.09% of The Children’s Place at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,294 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 278,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Children’s Place by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after buying an additional 45,948 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 266,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.76. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

