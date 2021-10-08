Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $210.83 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

