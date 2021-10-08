Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.