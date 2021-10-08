Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

NYSE:GM opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

