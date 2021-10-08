SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 13,244 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Shares of HTA opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.81 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $31.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.02%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

