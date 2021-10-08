SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 21,999 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 942.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,999 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,964,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at $146,650,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 16,373.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 846,835 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $46,889,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 303,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $164.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.13 and a 200-day moving average of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $166.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.45.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

