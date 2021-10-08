SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,048 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $120.84. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.27.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.