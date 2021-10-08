SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 876 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 109.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cable One by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cable One by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,834.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,969.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,874.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Cable One’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

