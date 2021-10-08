SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,186 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Kadmon worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 343.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kadmon by 112.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kadmon by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,191,000 after buying an additional 1,320,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kadmon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.20.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

