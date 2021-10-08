SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 373.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Triton International worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Triton International in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the first quarter worth $70,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 341.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 58.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triton International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

TRTN opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71. Triton International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $369.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.