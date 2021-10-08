SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 24,362 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HASI opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

