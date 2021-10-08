SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 24,966 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 282.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Forward Air worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $86.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average of $89.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

