SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 30,996 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 107.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,996 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

DT stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 151.49, a P/E/G ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,202 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.