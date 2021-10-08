SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 37,754 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 109.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LiveRamp worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. FMR LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 28.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 10.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $87.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.17.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

