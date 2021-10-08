SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 52,374 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 467.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,374 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $59.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.95 and a beta of 2.41.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $976,034 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEAS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.30.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

