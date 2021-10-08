SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 54,752 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 583.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 54,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Shares of BWA opened at $45.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

