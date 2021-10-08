SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 799.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Zuora worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zuora by 167.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,096 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after buying an additional 1,767,164 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at about $17,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 90.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 625,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 47.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,164,000 after acquiring an additional 583,637 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,445 in the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.