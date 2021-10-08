SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 154.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,566 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.24% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,790,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $44,844.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,953.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

