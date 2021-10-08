SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.6% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 169,989 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 497,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Several analysts have commented on BRX shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $395,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

