SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 610.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,386 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $202.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.23 and a 200 day moving average of $166.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $209.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

