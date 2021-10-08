SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,708,000 after buying an additional 195,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,517,000 after acquiring an additional 65,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,268,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 558,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $82.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

