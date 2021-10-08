SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,877 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

ECH opened at $24.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

