SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $59,703,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $10,550,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,059,000 after purchasing an additional 208,619 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,793 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,451.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.