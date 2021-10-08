SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171,458 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,201,726,000 after purchasing an additional 606,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,126,000 after purchasing an additional 469,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,010,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,802,000 after purchasing an additional 680,544 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

