SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 419.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Onto Innovation worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ONTO opened at $73.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.55 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

