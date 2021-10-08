SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 66.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HE opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

