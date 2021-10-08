SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of International Game Technology worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $3,150,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 221.23 and a beta of 2.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

