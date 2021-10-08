SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,199 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Planet Fitness worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLNT opened at $79.71 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.13, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

