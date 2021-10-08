SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $5,080,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,529,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00.

OGN opened at $32.84 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

