SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 10,579 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWE opened at $58.24 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WWE. Barclays lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

